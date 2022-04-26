Victim of fatal Missoula crash ID’d as investigation continues

MISSOULA - Missoula Police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident that happened Monday morning in Missoula.

The accident happened in the 2600 block of South Avenue West just after 11 a.m.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold tells MTN News that no other vehicles or persons were involved.

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott has identified the victim as 72-year-old George J. Hirschenberger, of Missoula.

The accident and cause remain under investigation.

- information from Melissa Rafferty included in this report.