Victims of fatal wrong-way Russell Street Bridge crash ID’d

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the names of the two men who died in a wrong-way crash on the Russell Street Bridge in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott says that 53-year-old Scott Orr and 38-year-old Paul Dennis – both of Missoula – died in the Saturday night accident.

“Our heartfelt condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time,” Sheriff McDermott stated.

The victims were in a vehicle that was going the wrong way on the bridge with no headlights at a highway speed.

A woman who was in the vehicle that was struck was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

