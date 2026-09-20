MISSOULA — Caras Park was party central on Saturday! The Viva Montana Latin Heritage Festival brought a variety of music, Latin culture and food to Missoula including Cuban, Colombian, Peruvian, and Argentinian cuisine.

And it would not be a Latin heritage festival without salsa music, tacos and people dancing.

WATCH CYNTHIA CARRANZA'S FULL REPORT FROM THE FESTIVAL BELOW:

Viva Montana's festival brings Latin heritage to heart of Missoula

"Everybody's gonna learn something here today, you know, it could be food, it could be a dance, it could be a little bit of history or a slang or language, whatever it may be, or even a flag, right?" George Mercado, Viva Montana's board president, said.

The party at the park had all the staples when it came to celebrating Latin culture, including food from Cruz Tacos, who gave MTN a behind-the-scenes look at their recipe.

"Again this is just meat. We top it off with cilantro, onion, and salsa. That's all it is. We don't add nothing else to it," Victor Cruz said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Victor Cruz with Cruz Tacos gave MTN a behind-the-scenes look at his recipe.

The Latino community soaked in what felt like a piece of home in the heart of Missoula.

"This has been a dream of our community- the Latino community, here in Montana for many, many years," festival attendee, Marco Lorio, said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Marco Lorio says the festival has been a dream for the Latino community in Montana.

The live Spanish performances, from bands like John Roberts y Pan Blanco, carried on throughout the event, keeping people on their feet.

“It seemed like everybody picked up and came out and danced, especially when the sun went down a little bit. So I think they're doing a great job, and I think it's really important for Montana to have something like this," John Roberts, who played at the original Latin Heritage Festival too, told MTN.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News John Roberts is happy to play at the festival with his band, John Roberts y Pan Blanco.

But the fiesta performers, including the band Orquesta Cambalache, also learned from Montana too.

"Me and the other singer went to a boot store and got some boots and some hats and so we're excited we're taking some Montana home with us," Orquesta Cambalache's band member said.

Meanwhile, another visitor was looking forward to the salsa dancing.

“My mother-in-law invited me. They're living here and I'm from Mexico, and they said, maybe you can enjoy this festival because it's for Latin people," Miriam Salinis said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Miriam Salinis has taken salsa dancing before and is ready to put those skills to use during the festival.

Viva Montana's board president said year two has been a major success so MTN asked Mercado if the festival will be back next year.

"Yes and the year after and a year after, we're not going anywhere. Montana loves us. We're staying," he replied.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News George Mercado, Viva Montana's board president, says the festival will be back in downtown Missoula next year.

In case you couldn't make it out to the party Saturday, there's more fun around the corner. Viva Montana will be having a Latin dance over at the Elks Lodge on Halloween for a fundraiser.

One of the event’s primary sponsors is Destination Missoula. You can read more about Viva Montana, including its other events throughout the year, by visiting their website .