Volunteers "urgently" needed at the Missoula Food Bank

MISSOULA — A plea for volunteers is being made for a Missoula organization.

The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center reports they are “urgently” in need of people to help out and volunteer.

The food bank is looking for help with a wide range of services, including working in the food pantry, packaging school day snacks, afterschool meals, and weekend meals for students, supporting home delivery programs for aging neighbors, and mentoring in its onsite child-learning center.

“We talk all the time about how the food bank really is this magical place,” executive director Aaron Brock noted. “Without question, it is our volunteers who make that magic.”

The Missoula Food Bank has weekday and evening shifts open for several different jobs. People who are interested in helping out can click here.