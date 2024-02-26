Water main project to begin on East Beckwith in Missoula

MISSOULA — Construction season will soon be kicking off in Missoula near the University of Montana.

The City’s Public Works and Mobility Department is planning to begin a water main replacement project on East Beckwith Avenue between South Higgins and Arthur avenues on March 1, 2024.

The section of East Beckwith Avenue will be closed to through traffic during construction which is expected to be completed by June 30.

The work will begin at the west end of the project — South Higgins Avenue to Ronald Avenue and move to the east one block at a time.

City officials note that no more than two blocks of the street will be closed at any one time and residents will still be able to get to their homes.

Detour routes will be set up once the project gets underway.

Approximately 1,600 lineal feet of a water main that was installed in 1924, 1925, and 1929 is being replaced.

The main is in poor condition and has been identified as leaking, according to a news release.

Visit https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2668/Water-Projects for additional information.