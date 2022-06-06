Water main replacement project begins in Missoula

MISSOULA - The Missoula Public Works Department is beginning a water main replacement project on Beckwith Avenue.

The work is expected to be completely done in the middle of September.

On the section of Beckwith between Woodford Avenue and Rollins Street, crews will replace a water main that was installed in 1914.

In addition, there will be work done between Woodford and Stephens Avenue and between Rollins to Stephens.

Once the entire project is complete around Sept. 14, new asphalt will be installed on Beckwith between Stephens and Brooks.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction area, and drivers should use an alternate route when possible.