Water main replacement projects getting underway in Missoula

MISSOULA – City crews are getting started on replacing a pair of water mains in Missoula.

The Missoula Public Works and Mobility Department reports the work will be taking place on both East Central and East Sussex avenues between Hilda and Maurice avenues, as well as in the area around South Second Street West and Cottonwood Street.

The water main work on East Central and East Sussex avenues involves replacing over 3,000 feet of a pipe that is in poor condition and requires replacement, according to a news release. The work is expected to wrap up by July 26.

The project on South Second Street West and Cottonwood Street also includes work on adjacent sections of South First Street West and West Hickory Street to replace about 1,800 feet total of 6” pipe that was originally installed in 1914. The anticipated completion date is July 11.

City officials note that both projects will involve street closures and detours. The blocks where the excavation work is taking place will be closed to all traffic, but local access will be allowed once the trenches are filled.

For more project information and maps, visit http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2668/Water-Projects. The projects were initiated through Missoula Water’s Leak Detection Program.