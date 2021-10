MISSOULA — A section of 14th Street will be closed in Missoula on Thursday and Friday.

The replacement of a water main will have the road will be shut down between South Russell and South Catlin streets.

The westbound lane is already closed, but the eastbound lane also will be closed for two days so that the contractor can complete a water main replacement project.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction area.

