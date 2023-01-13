Welcome Back Winter events taking place at University of Montana

MISSOULA – People are being invited to celebrate the start of the semester at the University of Montana to take part in a slate of winter events.

UM is welcoming returning students with a host of winter events that aim to celebrate their return to campus.

One of the features again this year will be the return of an on-campus ice rink which will be open to the public. Additionally, cross-country skiing will be available on the UM Golf Course.

“Winter is a special time at UM, so we’re leveraging our unique environment to welcome students back during what can be a cold and gray time,” said Leslie Webb, vice provost for student success.

“Our campus culture, recreation and community directly impacts the total UM experience," Webb continued. "A big part of that vibrancy means getting out and engaging with what this place offers, it’s part of creating a well-rounded student experience.”

The lineup of Welcome Back Winter Events includes:

From 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on the UM Oval, the Griz Hockey team will host a community skating event on the University’s ice-skating rink. Griz Hockey players and UM cheerleaders will help attendees learn to skate. Hot chocolate will be available, and the UM fire pits will be lit. A limited supply of ice skates is available to rent in the University Center Gaming Den. The event is free and open to the public.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, new and returning students are invited to participate in a Griz Winter Welcome on the Oval. The event includes games, ice skating, fire pits and s’mores. Additionally, the grand opening of a new campus dining area in the UC called Monte’s Den will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new on-campus restaurant will offer Detroit-style pizza, saucy wings, salads and more.

Join the UM Alumni Association from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Draughtworks in Missoula for a Griz on Tap event. The event is jointly hosted with the UM Forestry Club, which is organizing the annual Forrester’s Ball. Tickets to the ball will be raffled. Bring memories, photos and stories of previous Forrester’s Balls to receive a free raffle ticket.

From 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, the UM Bookstore will host a Welcome Back UM Shop Night with store discounts and raffle prizes. New this year, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. a bonfire Griz pep rally will be held on UM’s River Bowl fields with fireworks. From 8 to 8:30 p.m. the Griz Hockey team will take on Providence at the Glacier Ice Rink.