West Central MT Avalanche warning due to warm temperatures & rain

MISSOULA — The West Central Montana Avalanche Center has increased avalanche danger to high Sunday.

Natural wet snow avalanches are very likely, including slab avalanches, and have the potential to run down into areas not normally associated with avalanches, like trails or roads.

Experts say today is not the day to be in avalanche terrain. People should be aware of the slopes above them and stay out from under steep terrain.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center warning is in effect for Seeley Lake, Rattlesnake, and the Bitterroot Mountain ranges.

