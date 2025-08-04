Western Montana Fair kicks off Tuesday in Missoula

MISSOULA — Set up for the Western Montana Fair is in full force.

The annual event runs Tuesday through Sunday, with free admission each day.

There are events all day long, plus plenty of rowdy rides and sweet and savory snacks.

You can also hit the dance floor with free live music and check out the riders in the rodeo ring.

Head over to the Missoula County Fairgrounds to check out all the fun.

Click here to check out a full schedule of events.

Several local groups will be set up at the Western Fair, including several that have been featured on Community Spotlight.

