Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center looks for volunteers ahead of Pride Month

MISSOULA — In anticipation of pride month, Missoula will be host to many pride related events throughout the month of June.

With many events scheduled throughout the month from, a baseball game, a parade and many more planned the organizers will need all of the help they can get.

The Western Montana LGBTQ Plus Community Center, who organize pride events in Missoula, are looking for volunteers from the community and its allies.

Andy Nelson the Executive Director of the center explains why it is important to have allies and volunteers now more than ever.

“There’s multiple different positions at different events happening all over town [at] different times of the week that people can volunteer for. Other ways you can be an ally is just showing up to the events um the power’s in the numbers and during this unfortunate political time we’re finding ourselves in we need our allies to show up with us.”

Nelson further explained how in this difficult political climate pride events can be good for the community.

“Pride events are a way for our LGBTQ+ community and our allies to come together and just celebrate our uniqueness and the experiences that we’ve lived, the long ways we’ve come in regards to equality and civil rights but also recognizing the long way we have to go.”

Anyone looking to volunteer or get involved with pride events can do so at https://www.missoula-pride.com/get-involved