Western Montana LGBTQIA+ Center to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new building

MISSOULA — The Western Montana LGBTQ+ Center in Missoula announced recently it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new building.

The Center moved to its new location on North Higgins so more people can access its services and introduce new programs for the community to engage in.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include speeches from Mayor Andrea Davis and members of the Center including its director Andy Nelson, who says the new building will be a great asset to the community.

“So the importance of the event is one, to bring people together to celebrate the big and exciting move and how we’ll be better able to serve the members of the LGBTQ and allied community and to showcase the work that we are doing and that we hope to do we’ve got lots of big and exciting plans for the future and the work that we do here is needed now more than ever,” Nelson said.

With the edition of this new building, the Center has already seen growth in its programs and support groups it has offered Kera Rivera one of the members of the Center explained how it has helped their mission.

“It’s probably about triple the size of what we had previously and in the time that we’ve moved here our programming has almost doubled,” Rivera said.

“With the amount of community groups we’re able to offer, the amount of programming in general we have a lot more room to grow and include more people.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 P.M. at 500 North Higgins Avenue.