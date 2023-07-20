What happens to recycled plastic in Missoula?

MISSOULA - Plastic, cardboard, aluminum cans — the list of things you can recycle in Missoula is long.

But where do all the recyclables end up after they're tossed in the recycling bin?

MTN News learned that if you drop a milk jug off at Republic Services Missoula Recycling Center on West Broadway, or if you drop a plastic bottle off at an 'all in one' bin, it’ll end up at Republic Services where it’s turned into bales and then recycled.

Republic Services takes in tons of plastic every day. For example, they had at least five huge bins full of plastic from the past weekend.

“If you put your recycling in that recycle bin it all gets collected and it’s brought here and baled up. It’s not sent to the landfill," shared Republic Services Missoula Area Vice President Ben Whitley.

At the facility, #1 plastics, say soda bottles, are split up from #2 plastics, such as milk jugs. Each item is checked for cleanliness and then is compressed into bales for shipment to another processing facility.

Republic Services sends their bales to places like Clackamas, Oregon where the plastic bales are split open and cut into tiny pieces. Once extremely small, the plastic can then be melted and made into a new plastic item.

The recycled items do need to be clean in order to be recycled. Missoula Republic Services Operations Manager Sam Lubbers said, “Take that extra time to clean out the jugs. Make sure they’re nice and dry.”

Some items, such as plastic bags and peanut butter jars with leftovers in them are frequently on the contaminator list. If they aren't found during the checking process, the items could contaminate a bale and force it to be sent to the landfill.

Anyone with questions about just what can be recycled can stop by Republic Services, ask around, or see the process yourself.

“Here at the center, we strongly support people coming in and asking questions. Questions are key. You know, we’re always willing to give a tour," said Lubbers.

Anyone from any town — not only people from Missoula — can bring recyclables to the Republic Services facility on Broadway.

Lubbers told MTN News that people drive to Republic Services from the Bitterroot Valley or from Dillon frequently to recycle.

Lubbers urges people to, “Save the world." He believes, "[Recycling's] as simple as that. You know it’s less stuff going in the landfill. More reusable material that we can put back into our system.”

The Republic Services Missoula Recycling Center is located at 3207 West Broadway in Missoula. People can call 406-721-1120 for recycling information.

The recycling center has been around since 1971 with Republic Services reporting that the facility processes over 13 million pounds of materials per year.

Basic recyclable materials at the free 24-hour drop-off location and Republic Services also will buy-back certain non-ferrous metals for recycling.