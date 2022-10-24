What you need to know ahead of the November elections in Missoula County

MISSOULA - The midterm elections are quickly approaching and for Missoula County residents who need to register to vote — or make changes to their registration — it’s an easy process that takes about two minutes.

Since we are now in the 30-day window of the Nov. 8 elections, Montana State Law requires voters to register or make changes to their information in-person at an election center.

"When you register to vote, you're not required to show ID but you are required to show identifying information," said Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman. "So you'll need your driver's license number or the last four of your social security on your voter registration form.”

And for the next several weeks, the Missoula County Elections Office voter services will be out and about over the next few weeks helping residents to register to vote, update their registration, request a replacement ballot or drop off their mail ballots.

When registering to vote or casting your vote, there are some things you need to bring with you.

“The big change of voters need to be aware of at their polling places that you need a photo ID with your name and your photo," Seaman told MTN News. "And if you don't have a photo ID, you can use a current bank statement utility bill, your voter confirmation card, or you know your vehicle registration that has your name and your current address."

Voter registration is available on election day, but officials encourage those who need to register or make changes, to do so before then as they are anticipating long lines. To check your voter registration, click here.

The team will be set up at the following locations:

University of Montana: Friday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the School of Law in room 156

Seeley Lake: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Tax Extension Office which is located at 3360 Montana Highway 83

Evaro: Friday, Nov. 4, from 12:30 to 7 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 7, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gray Wolf Peak Casino on US Highway 93.