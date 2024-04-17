Why are University of Montana students talking about the crisis in the Middle East?

MISSOULA — There’s no doubt the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has shaken the world and gotten people talking.

Young adults in particular are vocal on this issue and college campuses are their places for discussion.

The University of Montana held its 21st annual International Conference on Central and Southwest Asia on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The event in the UC theater included presentations on Afghanistan, Egypt, India, the crisis in the Middle East, and more.

On the conflict in Gaza, student Wren Filardi shared, “One thing that I really appreciate about being in Missoula is that people are willing to talk.”

Emily Brown/MTN News Wren Filardi has her beliefs about the crisis in the Middle East but still doesn't find it to be a deal-breaker for a friend to have a different view.

“I studied enough into the history of that region to know that it's not a black-and-white sort of situation," student Aaron Edens added.

But without choosing sides here, why are college kids so vocal about this issue happening so far away?

Filardi said talking about the war gives students like her a chance to speak openly and honestly with peers. “Whether or not you agree and whether or not you have feelings one way or the other, there's often times space for conversation.”

Plus, in the university setting, classes and resources are readily available to students looking for a deeper understanding, which is what professors like Mehrdad Kia offer.

“Our purpose is to provide information and additional education, more in-depth education. That's what the purpose of education is, a more rational way of understanding things without getting emotional and, God forbid, violent,” Kia detailed.

Emily Brown/MTN News Aaron Edens presented at the 21st Annual International Conference on Central and Southwest Asia at the University of Montana on April 16, 2024.

Edens told MTN that educating himself allows him to have informed conversations. “Others who are not as familiar. I often find that they choose a side and are not fully aware of the full historical significance and the stance in which they come from.”

Additionally, for student Jack Gannon, it’s been showing him a broader perspective on world conflicts and how people’s attention can be drawn.

“There was a lot of stuff about Ukraine and I participated in some of them in the beginning. But, we are playing to Putin's hands a little by just dropping everything and focusing on the next important thing i.e. Gaza.”

Emily Brown/MTN News Jack Gannon noticed the change in level of attention to the war in Ukraine after October 7, 2023.

As conflict continues in the Middle East, it seems students at UM will keep doing their best to stay educated.