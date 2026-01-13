MISSOULA — On Monday, at City Club Missoula, the hot topic of the month was infrastructure at the Wye.

Missoula County began a land study of the Wye in 2016 and finished the analysis in 2019.

Why the Wye: City Club Missoula discusses development at the Wye

The results of the study led Missoula County to believe the Wye is a prime spot for both industrial and residential development.

But, the lack of infrastructure in the area poses a challenge.

Missoula County is looking at a phased plan to change this with the hope that funding for infrastructure, like water, sewer and transportation, will come from a combination of private, local, state and federal sources.

If infrastructure is developed, the county said it would open the door for an increased industrial base, which provides the greatest tax base, as well as dense residential housing.

