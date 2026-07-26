Wildfire smoke blankets Missoula County with unhealthy air quality as fires burn across the Northwest

MISSOULA — Wildfire smoke from active fires burning across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana is blanketing western Montana, pushing air quality in Missoula County into the unhealthy range — and conditions are expected to worsen at night before improving slightly each morning.

As of Sunday morning, air quality across Missoula County ranges from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy for Everyone. A steady southwesterly flow is transporting smoke primarily from Oregon into Missoula County and much of western Montana.

Officials say the pattern of smoke behavior is making evenings particularly dangerous. When smoke is overhead in the late afternoon, it can sink down into valleys as the sun sets, worsening air quality. As the sun rises, smoke on the valley floor lifts out, resulting in some improvement. With the volume of smoke currently overhead, smoky days and smokier nights are expected to continue into the upcoming week.

When the Air Quality Index is in the Red, or Unhealthy for Everyone category, health officials recommend that everyone shorten and reduce the intensity of outdoor activities. Short-term exposure to wildfire smoke can cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, fatigue, respiratory irritation, and congestion — risks that are heightened after more than a week of continuous smoke in the air.

Beyond immediate symptoms, smoke exposure also weakens the immune system, triggers inflammatory responses, reduces cognitive function, and decreases lung capacity.

People with asthma or other respiratory conditions should follow their asthma plan or health care provider recommendations. Current air quality conditions are available at Fire.AirNow.gov, and an AQI Activity Guide is available through Missoula County.

Health officials say creating a clean indoor air space is the best way to reduce smoke exposure. Options include using a portable air cleaner with a HEPA filter or a MERV 13+ furnace filter attached to a box fan. For those dealing with both heat and smoke, officials recommend opening windows once outdoor temperatures drop below indoor temperatures, cooling the home, then closing windows and running a HEPA air cleaner or box fan filter.

Additional resources for keeping smoke out of living spaces are available at MontanaWildfireSmoke.org. Information about wildfires burning across the country is available at InciWeb. Questions can be directed to Missoula County's Air Pollution Control Program at airquality@missoulacounty.us.

