WIldfire smoke impacting Wednesday's air quality in Missoula County

MISSOULA - Smoke from area wildfires is continuing to impact the Missoula area.

Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield stated on Wednesday morning that conditions in Lolo and the southern end of the Missoula Valley were "Unhealthy" and air quality is trending toward Unhealthy at several sensors within Missoula City limits.

Air quality was "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" in Frenchtown and the Potomac Valley, and generally "Moderate" in Condon and "Moderate" to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" in Seeley Lake.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

When air quality is Unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

Coefield notes that smoke was "unevenly distributed across Missoula County this morning" and a strong inversion was being seen in Missoula Valley.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect across the county on Wednesday. Very hot, dry and windy conditions on Wednesday afternoon are expected to increase fire behavior and likely lead to some good size plumes heading toward Missoula County.