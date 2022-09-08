Wildfire smoke returns to Missoula County

MISSOULA - There was a bit of respite from the wildfire smoke in Missoula County on Thursday, but it has returned.

Conditions were Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy in Condon and Seeley Lake on Thursday afternoon.

Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield notes that as smoke continues to push south across the area, expect more areas to see worsening air quality.

Missoula's air quality was Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups at 2 p.m., but Coefield says based on some readings, the air quality is also headed toward an Unhealthy designation.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

When air quality is Unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

Visit www.montanawildfiresmoke.org for more details about staying safe from the smoke and check out fire.airnow.gov to monitor changing conditions.