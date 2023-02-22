Wind, cold prompt Missoula's Snowbowl to close
Montana Snowbowl near Missoula
MISSOULA - The bitter cold and windy conditions have prompted Montana Snowbowl to close.
A social media post states that "due to high winds and extreme cold" Snowbowl will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
