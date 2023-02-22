Cold and wind impacting operations at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH - Bitter cold weather and windy conditions are impacting operations at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Resort officials report that the lifts to the upper mountain — chairs 1, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 11 and the Bigfoot T-Bar — will not be running on Wednesday.

Additionally, chairs 2 and 3 were "being assessed and will likely be on hold throughout the day."

Chairs 6, 9 and 10, as well as the carpet, are scheduled to run, but some delays can be expected.

Whitefish Mountain Resort was reporting the temperature at the summit as of 8:15 a.m. was -17° with the forecast calling for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

The latest information from Whitefish Mountain Resort can be found here.