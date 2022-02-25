Winter Brewfest returning to Missoula

MISSOULA — The 11th annual Winter BrewFest will return to downtown Missoula this week weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Saturday’s BrewFest will be held in the parking lot of the Boone & Crockett Club on the Hip Strip as construction continues at Caras Park. Beer, cider, wine, food, and entertainment will be available from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The Winter BrewFest will feature over 40 microbrews and ciders as well as a wine and mimosa bar. Kombucha, water, and non-alcoholic drinks for non-drinkers and designated drivers will also be available.

This year’s event will again feature entertainment from DJ TRX, as well as food from the El Cazador and River City Eats food trucks.

There is no charge to attend, however, people looking to taste beers, wine, and mimosas will need to purchase an official event glass for $20 per person, which includes five drink tokens. Additional tokens are two for $3. Only cash will be accepted.

More information can be found online at www.missouladowntown.com/winter-brewfest , or by contacting the Downtown Missoula Partnership staff at 406-543-4238 or via email at info@missouladowntown.com .

Event organizers encourage attendees to drink responsibly and bring designated drivers.

2022 WinterBrewFest beer and cider list

Bonesaw McGraw Hazy IPA - Conflux Brewing Missoula, MT

Rauchbier Smoked Lager - Bayern Brewing Missoula, MT

Clothing optional Hazy Pale Ale - Draught Works Missoula, MT

The Camino Mexican Lager - Draught Works Missoula, MT

Red Dread Imperial Red Ale - Bitterroot Brewing Hamilton, MT

Blood Orange Blonde - Bitterroot Brewing Hamilton, MT

Tramway Rye Pale Ale - Philipsburg Brewing Philipsburg, MT

Corner’s Coffee Porter - Philipsburg Brewing Philipsburg, MT

Snowblind White Stout - Kettlehouse Brewing Missoula, MT

Zombie Tools Imperial Stout - Kettlehouse Brewing Missoula, MT

El Dorado Cider - Western Cider Co. Missoula, MT

The Colonial New England Style Cider- Western Cider Co. Missoula, MT

Elephant Rock Cold IPA - Big Sky Brewing Missoula, MT

Cliffside Czech Pilsner - Big Sky Brewing Missoula, MT

English Porter - Kalispell Brewing Kalispell, MT

Snow Slip Stout - Kalispell Brewing Kalispell, MT

Swartz Bier - Lewis & Clark Brewing Helena, MT

Mexican Lager - Lewis & Clark Brewing Helena, MT

Yuppi Hammer Hazy IPA - Outlaw Brewing Bozeman, MT

The Gambler Amber - Outlaw Brewing Bozeman, MT

Strange Encounter imp. Hazy IPA - Highlander Brewing Co. Missoula, MT

Paradigm Taproom IPA - Highlander Brewing Co. Missoula, MT

Cinnamon Cider - Rough Cut Cider Kalispell, MT

Cherry pie Cider - Rough Cut Cider Kalispell, MT

Grazing Clouds Hazy IPA - Mountains Walking Bozeman, MT

Twisted Karma Rasp. Sour - Mountains Walking Bozeman, MT

Magic Hobo Monkey Hazy IPA - Meadowlark Brewing Sidney, MT

Nice Marmot Dunkel Weiss - Meadowlark Brewing Sidney, MT

Zurgenbrecher Dunkel Bock - Cabinet Mountain Brewing Libby, MT

Hoodoo Hefe - Cabinet Mountain Brewing Libby, MT

Groovis Hazy Session IPA - Über Brew Billings, MT

The Bruce Scotch Ale - Über Brew Billings, MT

Sugar and Spice Winter Cider - Rev Nat’s Cider Portland, OR

Kick Step Gluten Free IPA - Ghostfish Brewing Seattle, WA

Quirk Cherry Blossom & Lime Seltzer - Boulevard Brewing Kansas City, MO

Snowmelt Tangerine & Hops Seltzer - Upslope Brewing Boulder, CO

Thai one On Coconut Brown - Great Burn Brewing Missoula, MT

Spiced Belgian Winter Wheat - Great Burn Brewing Missoula, MT

Chair 4 Rye IPA - Blacksmith Brewing Stevensville, MT

Bellows Baltic Porter - Blacksmith Brewing Stevensville, MT

Helles Lager - Oddpitch Brewing Missoula, MT

Mimosa Sour - Oddpitch Brewing Missoula, MT

Justa Wee Heavy Scotch Ale - Cranky Sam Public House Missoula, MT

Instigator Dopplebock - Cranky Sam Public House Missoula, MT

