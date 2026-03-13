Winter storm and snowmobiles hitting Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE — After an unusually warm winter, Seeley Lake is expecting a snowstorm and some are looking to, literally, ride it out.

“It'll be good for the last outing of some people's winter to go snowmobiling and have fun,” said Curt Friede, owner of Kurt’s Polaris in Seeley Lake.

Friede is also the president of trail club and nonprofit Scenic Montana Trails. Up until recently, the group was hosting events and grooming trails around the valley, a snowmobiling destination.

“Every storm ended with, it seemed like, a warm up and rain. But, we had enough that a lot of people came and enjoyed snowmobiling and skiing and just to be out here,” Friede said. “We were good until last week when our poker run took place. Now, the parking lots are starting to melt out and it's starting to get a little tougher.”

But, just as many were packing up their gear, the weather changed. Snow is expected Thursday night and into the weekend in the Seeley-Swan Valley.

“We've been watching the weather all winter, hoping for everything, but lots, lots of snow anyway,” Friede said. “We're just hoping that we get enough at the parking lot where maybe even we're lucky enough to send the groomers back out.”

Friede said it is great way to bring people to the Seeley area and for locals to get out too.

“People showed up from out of state this week already and going to be here through the weekend, hoping that the snowstorm that comes, they catch it right,” he said. “I’d like to get out and get some powder.”

Many lost power Thursday morning and the Seeley Lake Rural Fire District reminded people be prepared for outages and check in on their neighbors.

If people hit the trail, Friede said they should be aware of the risks and check for avalanche advisors.

With warmer weather expected to return next week, it might be the end of snowmobiling season, but there is still lots to look forward to

“Usually, we're going to snowmobile and have a good time until mid-April, but it looks like this year it could be done by mid-March. And so, when things start to melt out like they have been, it'll make the summer stuff happen faster,” Friede said. “Whatever happens, you know, we're gonna enjoy the best of it that we can.”