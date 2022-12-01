Winter wildlife closures begin on Mount Jumbo, Mount Dean Stone in Missoula

MISSOULA - Missoula Parks and Recreation is reminding hikers and bikers that some City open space are now closed to protect wildlife.

Upper Mount Dean Stone Preserve trails are closed to dogs to protect wintering elk from Dec. 1 until May 1.

However, the Barmeyer and Sousa Trails remain open to dogs year-round.

Additionally, most of Mount Jumbo closes to all recreational use during winter to protect wintering elk, deer and other wildlife.

Missoula Parks and Recreation notes that during the winter about 120 elk move to Jumbo's lower slopes to feed.

Mount Jumbo's North Zone, from the Saddle Road to the north, is closed from Dec. 1 until May 1.

The South Zone, from the Saddle Road south to I-90, is closed from Dec. 1 to March 15.

Maps and additional information are available at www.missoulaparks.org.

Several trails on Mount Jumbo are open all year, including the U.S. West road above I-90 and the "L" trail.

Short trail sections beginning at Hidden Trail in East Missoula and Marshall Canyon will also remain open.

A short section of road linking Upper Lincoln Hills Drive with Tamarack Street and the 40 acres below the road is also open all year.

Dogs must be leashed on Mount Jumbo during the winter closure.

Missoula Parks and Recreation notes that hiking or skiing off-trail is strictly prohibited in these areas as avalanche conditions may develop.

Trespassing is prohibited during the wildlife closure, and violators may be fined up to $500. People are asked to call 911 to report violations.

People can call 406-721-PARK or visit www.missoulaparks.org for additional information.