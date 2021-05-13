With Missoula lifting mask mandate, some restrictions eased at new library

MISSOULA — With Missoula County lifting its mask mandate, the Missoula Public Library is slowing starting to ease some of the restrictions that had been in place since the new library opened to the public.

When the library interior opened to public for the first time on May 3rd, the operation was using a rotating policy for library patrons, with alternating days for at-risk visitors and limited hours.

Now, library managers are expanding the hours of operation from mornings only, to a full day from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday. The library will still limit entrance to 100 people at a time, and asking patrons to only stay for one hour. Masks are still being recommended for both the public and staff, with social distancing.

Curbside service will no longer be "on demand", but can be arranged in advance by calling the library.

The new Trapper Peak Coffee Shop is also open, but food and beverages must be kept in the library's food service area.

The latest information is available at the library's website.

