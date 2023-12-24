Woman reported missing near Missoula found safe Sunday

MISSOULA — A woman who reported missing early Sunday morning near Missoula has been found safe.

A 20-year-old woman — who wearing a dark shirt and sweatshirt — was reported missing on Mill Creek Road near mile marker 4 shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports there was concern for her well-being as she wasn't dressed for the early morning cold.

Deputies immediately began a search of the area and also attempted to contact other family and friends. Missoula County Search and Rescue was also called out to search for the woman.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says that due to the location a coordinated search effort with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police, the CSKT Fish and Game and Lake County Sheriff’s Office was initiated.

The missing woman was found by a Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy shortly before 11:30 a.m.

