Woman rescued from Clark Fork River in downtown Missoula

Eric Gaylord/MTN News
Clark Fork River Rescue 623
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 18:42:17-04

MISSOULA — A woman was rescued from the fast-moving Clark Fork River in downtown Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of the Madison Street Bridge.

A bystander told MTN News the woman appeared to be in distress as she was floating in the water.

Our reporter at the scene says the woman refused medical treatment at the scene.

It appears the woman may have been floating in an inner tube prior to ending up in the water.

- information from Eric Gaylord included in this report.

