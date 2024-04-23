Woodman School District in Lolo seeking $20,000 general fund levy

LOLO — The Woodman School District located west of Lolo on U.S. Highway 12 has a general fund levy that will help the school with a significant deficit in the school’s budget.

Woodman is facing a $40,000 deficit in its budget due to a lack of state funding and a lower enrollment in students.

Jon Martin the principal of Woodman School says even with the Levy the school is asking for changes will still be made.

"So we asked for not even half of what we’re going to be short for in our budget which is $20,000 of the $40,000 so we’re also making cuts, Martin said.

"Across the board, we’re looking at contracts that we have and making sure that we’re cutting things as well so that even with this levy passing cuts will have to be made.”

The district could have asked for more money on this levy, but Martin said the district wanted to take a conservative approach for the taxpayers.

“We decided to ask for less because we know how difficult it is right now with inflation,” Martin said.

“But we do desperately need this money for many things without this funding if the levy does not pass we won’t be able to give an increase in salaries to our teachers and staff. With this we can give a cost of living raise, we need this for facilities and also curriculum materials to run programs," Martin continued.

When asked why it is important to keep a small school with few kids enrolled Martin reflected on what the school means to the community.

“This is a centrally located school, having to drive into Lolo would be difficult,” Martin said.

“It’s also a great rural school where we’re a family with only 35 kids and seven staff where everyone knows everyone. We know every family, the families are very involved in the school so it’s a wonderful atmosphere.”

The taxes on a $300,000 home would be 62.31 per year if this levy passes.

School election ballots are due Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

