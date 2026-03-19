Woodman School offering early literacy program

LOLO — Some areas in Montana can feel like a childcare desert. There are little to no options for young ones, leaving a burden on families.

"I know for most families daycare is one of the most expensive things that you're going to pay for month to month," said Rachael Taylor, a Woodman School teacher and parent.

To help, Woodman School on Lolo's Highway 12 offers an early literacy program for preschoolers.

"That goes along with our goals for literacy as part of the Montana Reads literacy grant," Woodman School Principal Jon Martin said.

In the 2026-2027 school year, Woodman is expanding the program. Half day and full day options are available.

"We have an excellent teacher that specializes in early childhood education," Martin said.

It's free and hoping to give kids a head start, making sure they're ready for kindergarten.

"My youngest, Walker, he's already able to sound out and know all of his letters and their sound names," Taylor said. "It's a positive thing for sure to be able to send your kids to school knowing they're learning things that they're already going to need to know. My kiddos who have done it have had just so much of an easier time when they transition," she continued.

Kids do need to be four years old before Sept. 10 to qualify.

"We are rural we have multi-grade classrooms and we also provide a lot of outdoor education and opportunities. We're excited to have more folks join us and enjoy this beautiful environment here," Martin told MTN.

To learn more about early education at Woodman, you can call 406-273-6770.

The school also has a program for three year olds, as well as offering out-of-district enrollment for K-8.

"We have kids from all over this area of the county as well as sometimes kids from Idaho right over the border," Martin said.

Out of district enrollment is available for the up coming school year until June 15, 2026.