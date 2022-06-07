Work begins on new chairlift at Missoula's Snowbowl

MISSOULA - If you see a helicopter flying around Missoula’s Snowbowl, it is because they are putting in a new chair.

Snowbowl has started work on putting in a new triple ski lift.

It will be accessible from the base area and is expected to be operational in December of 2022.

The addition is a part of an expansion proposal by Montana Snowbowl to the US Forest Service, which has been approved.

The mountain's newest lift and runs, Snowpark, was the first step in the plan.

Snowbowl owner Brad Morris told MTN News that in addition to the new triple, they plan on cutting more runs for the winter season.

Summer activities are planned to go on as normal with operating hours.

Snowbowl will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between June 24 and Sept. 11.