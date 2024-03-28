Watch Now
Work begins to save Rock Creek Bridge near Clinton

James Dobson/MTN News
Missoula County Public Works crews began installing riprap on the supports of Rock Creek Bridge near Clinton on March 27, 2024.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 11:17:09-04

MISSOULA — Crews from Missoula County Public Works started installing riprap on the supports of Rock Creek Bridge on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, trying to prevent a potential bridge collapse.

The Montana Department of Transportation declared the bridge to be in ‘scour critical’ condition in October of 2023, meaning the sediment under the supports was being washed away by the Clark Fork River.

Missoula County Public Works then partnered with the WGM group to file the appropriate permits with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among others. The final permit cleared on March 22, and crews scrambled to get on site.
Missoula County engineer Erik Dickson estimates work will take about a month to complete and that no traffic impact is expected while the work is underway.

