Work continues to clean up Missoula monuments

MISSOULA — We wanted to follow up on a story we brought you earlier this month.

MTN News showed how some of the monuments at Rose Memorial Park in Missoula had started to significantly show their age, with names fading away.

That was why Missoula veteran Jim Salisbury contacted the city's parks and rec department and donated funding to get the monuments rehabilitated.

When we stopped back on Wednesday to see how things were progressing there was a noticeable difference with the inscriptions having a pop to them.

David Selvage with the City of Missoula says all of the stone monuments have been cleaned and their lettering touched up where needed.

Additionally, Garden City Monument cleaned the two large banks of bronze plaques at the Vietnam Memorial.

All of the work should be done by this coming weekend, just in time for Memorial Day.

