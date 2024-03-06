WorldQuest Academic Conference draws hundreds of students to Missoula

MISSOULA — Over 400 students gathered at the University of Montana's UC Ballroom this week for the 19th annual WorldQuest Academic Conference.

The conference is a three-day event where students from across Montana learn about different cultures and participate in a competition that tests their knowledge of worldwide affairs.

The winning team from this competition will win scholarship money to the University of Montana and a trip to Washington D.C. for the national competition.

However, for some of the local teachers, winning is only part of it in this competition.

Hamilton High School Teacher George Lund says this is a great event for the students.

“Our students don’t get many opportunities to engage in the globalized world whether through politics and/or economy,” Lund said.

“So events like this really give students that opportunity to enter into that globalized world. Get to see, hear different things get them thinking, get them expanding their views and horizons.”

The WorldQuest national competition will take place on April 20, 2024.

