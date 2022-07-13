Wreaths Across America coming to Fort Missoula

MISSOULA - Wreaths Across America (WAA) is making a stop in Missoula on their Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour.

Starting at the WAA headquarters in Maine and traveling across the country, the MEE will be at The Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History in Fort Missoula on July 22, 2022.

The mobile museum serves to promote patriotism and educate visitors about the “service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes.” The MEE also is an official ‘welcome home’ station for veterans of the Vietnam War.

The event is free and open to the public and WAA would like to encourage the community, veterans, plus active-duty military and their families to attend.

The non-profit Wreaths Across America places wreaths on veterans’ headstones all around the country. WAA seeks to remember and continuously honor the fallen and teach the public about our nation’s military history.

In 2021, WAA placed more than 2.4 million wreaths at over 3,100 locations. WAA is best known for their work placing wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery.

Additionally, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 will be National Wreaths Across America Day.