"Yellowstone" filming to cause road closures around Missoula Courthouse

MISSOULA — Popular TV show "Yellowstone" is returning to film in Missoula.

On Friday, May 24th, streets around the Missoula County Courthouse will be closed and parking will not be allowed. Fire and Ice Productions will have signs marking the closure and staff on-hand to help the public.

The closure includes Ryman Street between Pine and Broadway plus Pine Street between Woody and Ryman.

Missoula County Here is a detailed look at the filming closure around the Missoula County Courthouse on Friday, May 24, 2024

County staff encourage residents seeking to use services at the courthouse to plan for additional time to find parking or to complete their business using online options.

Further, the Clerk and Treasurer’s Office seek that peoplev who need to pay property taxes ahead of the May 31, 2024 deadline should do so online. Additionally, vehicle registration can be taken care of online. If necessary, individuals can join the virtual queue system before coming downtown by texting “Missoula Clerk” to 406-285-7490.

If individuals are unavailable to pay online, residents will not be able to park directly outside the courthouse or on nearby blocks. The closest available parking will be south of Broadway Street, which includes the Central Park Garage at the corner of Main and Ryman.

A handicap-accessible parking space is available in the lot on the west side of the courthouse.