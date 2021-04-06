YMCA Missoula's Riverbank Run offering options

MISSOULA — The Missoula YMCA’s 49th Annual Riverbank Run is less than three weeks away, and this year participants have the option of running virtually or in person.

After delaying the 2020 all-virtual version until October, the YMCA is back on track this year. As of Tuesday, nearly 500 people have signed up for the run, with about 350 choosing to run in person.

Race Director Keri McHugh says she is excited to see individuals and families choosing the in-person option.

She says the course will be different than in years past to help create more distancing, but you’ll still get to run through beautiful Missoula locations like Pattee Creek, the University, and Higgins Street,

“We’re allowing a lot of extra space for people to physically distance. We’ll have staging areas in the fields around us so people will have plenty of room to hangout out while they’re waiting for their race. That’s allowed us to be safer…more space, and then next year for the big 50th, we’ll be back downtown to our roots.”

If you’re interested in participating in person or virtually, you can register at the YMCA or online until race day which is Saturday, April 24th.

