MISSOULA — The 2025 Western Montana Fair continues through Sunday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

The rabbit showmanship competition brings out the best in 4-H members as they display their furry friends and knowledge of rabbit care.

Watch to learn more from the Western Montana Fair:

Young exhibitors showcase rabbits at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

Kylee Oedekoven dominated last year's competition, winning titles for Best Rabbit of Show, Best Mini Rex of Show, and Best of Fur at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula.

Fellow competitors Jesse Juhl and Emily Hall also impressed the judges with their skillful handling and knowledge of rabbit care.

This year's rabbit showmanship competition has concluded, with results yet to be announced.

Watch previous coverage: FFA and 4-H animals arrive ahead of Western Montana Fair

FFA and 4-H animals arrive ahead of Western Montana Fair

Visitors to the fair can still catch beef, sheep, and hog showmanship competitions on Friday.

Click here to check out a schedule of what's happening at this year's Western Montana Fair.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

