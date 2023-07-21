Young kids read their creative writing pieces aloud for Missoula community

MISSOULA - The Missoula Writing Collaborativefocuses on encouraging young kids to write more often, but another piece of the instruction is sharing that written work with others.

Third through eighth grade students read their creative writing pieces aloud in front of the community, friends and family on Friday, July 21, 2023. The vulnerable process is meant to increase the student's confidence and connect them with their peers.

The Words with Wings program involves children in various writing exercises with a professional instructor. The program happens two weeks in a row and ends with a reading session.

"So often when you're writing, you're writing for yourself, so getting to present to their community and their parents and their peers gives them this beautiful authentic audience and gives them a chance to really share what's on their mind and on their hearts," Rose Dickson, the programs director for the Missoula Writing Collaborative says.

The poems, stories and plays written by the kids follow specific prompts, so reading them aloud allows each kid to learn more about their fellow campers.

"That seems like a really important thing to do to connect them to each other and understand that everyone goes through things and everyone has things that are important to them, so it builds empathy and compassion that way too," Dickson says.

The kids are prepared throughout the week for the presentation, so Dickson says most of them look forward to it, rather than dread it. Plus, their instructor holds their microphone to make them a bit more comfortable.