Youth Homes seeks community support for holiday activities for children in group homes

MISSOULA — The holiday break can be challenging for families trying to find activities for kids when school is out — and that's especially true for children living in group homes.

Youth Homes is seeking community support to provide these children with memorable activities during winter break. Activities could include skating at Glacier Ice rink, a day trip to Fairmont or a day of skiing at an area resort.

Chief Executive Officer Amy Schaer says they're hoping people will contribute to provide a fun winter break that their kids need and deserve.

"There's one home that we have that has the tradition of going to the movies every year on Christmas night, and inevitably, there are one or two kids who have never been to the movies in their entire life and so we really believe that we want to give them the normal childhood experiences they'd normally have," Schaer said. "How important that is for their own childhood growth for laughter and joy and just to experience new things."

Youth Homes is a nonprofit organization caring for children who are facing abuse, neglect, emotional trauma, and substance use problems. There are about 40 children between the ages of 12 and 18 being served in homes in Missoula and Kalispell.

To learn more about how you can provide holiday memories and experiences for the kids at Youth Homes, visit Youth Homes website.

