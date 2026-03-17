Zootown Music Festival announces 2026 set times featuring The Lumineers, The Chicks, and more

MISSOULA — The Zootown Music Festival has announced its full performance schedule for its second annual edition, returning to Missoula, on Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Missoula Fairgrounds.

The festival will feature a lineup of more than 20 performing artists, including The Lumineers, The Chicks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Trampled By Turtles.

Organizers also announced the addition of special guest P.E.S.T., a side project from Pearl Jam co-founder and Montana native Jeff Ament.

Single and 2-day tickets are available while supplies last at ZootownFestival.com. Ticket prices are set to increase after March 30. Discounted Locals Only tickets remain available in-store at Rockin' Rudy's in Missoula — single and 2-day general admission tickets only — while supplies last.

Organizers say ticket buyers from all 50 U.S. states are expected to travel to Missoula for the 2026 event.

Zootown is again offering half-day and full-day excursions on the days before, during, and after the festival, including biking, fishing, whitewater rafting, river tubing, trail rides, guided hikes, and scenic walking tours.

The Zootown Music Festival is produced by Always On, Knitting Factory Presents, and Shore Sound Entertainment, in partnership with The University of Montana's Entertainment Management program.

More information on tickets, lodging, and excursions is available at ZootownFestival.com.