Missoula fills downtown for Homecoming Parade

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Homecoming parade has been a staple of the weekend’s festivities for decades in Missoula and has brought the community together every year.

The rain did not stop all of the local high school bands, organizations in Missoula, and UM clubs and teams that made this parade a special event for those who participated. Walker Winterburn

“I’ve been walking the sidewalk and like every five seconds I’m getting stopped by someone to chat; someone that I go to school with, someone that I went to school with faculty members and it feels really cool to be able to talk, and see so many faces in one place and just bring the community together.”

The same can be said for some of the alumni who have enjoyed this weekend the past few decades. Many of them have had the opportunity to watch this parade and the events around homecoming weekend evolve. UM Alumni Scott Johnson describes the changes.

“Being right here for the parade is one of my favorite parts because everybody comes back and you get a chance to reconnect but the parade has grown from a few floats to over a hundred now and it’s becoming just a great event…All of the organizations that have floats and marching bands it’s just you can really get a sense of the importance of community just by watching the parade.”

UM’s homecoming weekend concluded with the football team’s matchup against Idaho State at Washington Grizzly Stadium.