Missoula Fire Department holds fundraiser for Firefighter Stairclimb

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department held a fundraiser earlier Sunday at Lookout Throwing Company to raise money for their team’s firefighter stair climb.

The station held raffles and played other games to raise money for their team.

Different firefighter teams will travel to Seattle to climb up the city’s tallest building, the Columbia Tower, in full gear to raise money for leukemia and lymphoma.

The Missoula Fire Department will be competing against teams nationwide to climb the building the fastest and will sponsor a local kid fighting cancer.

Quinlan Roe a Missoula firefighter was excited for the kid they are sponsoring.

“Every department sponsors a kid and when we go race. The kid Missoula City Fire is sponsoring is Tristen," Roe said.

"and so he’ll be up with us at the race this year which I’m excited for last year he couldn’t make it because of treatment and stuff and he just rung the bell that sounds like he’s free of cancer, he’s in remission. So we’re absolutely pumped for and to have him come participate with us this year is very exciting and we’re just all looking forward to it.”

The climb will take place on Sunday, March 10 in Seattle and you can find more information about the climb and donate to the Missoula firefighters here. https://www.llswa.org/site/TR/LLSWA/llswaFF?team_id=75124&pg=team&fr_id=1750