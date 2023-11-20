Missoula Food Bank does annual turkey dinner giveaway

MISSOULA — For the 24th year, the Missoula Food Bank handed out turkey dinners to families in need ahead of the holiday season.

Volunteers at the food bank handed out the turkeys and bags of food that would be sufficient to provide a proper turkey dinner.

With around 2,000 turkeys available Caitlyn Taix the food bank’s executive director said their goal was to make the holiday just a little less stressful.

“Certainly, we know that holidays can add extra pressure to people’s lives and this kind of extra thing hoping to provide a holiday meal for their family trying to get gifts around the December Holidays so we know that it’s a time when people might need a little extra support due to all of these other factors happening.”

She also said the food bank expected to serve anywhere from 1300-1500 residents Sunday.

If you were unable to make it to the Missoula Food Bank this weekend there may still be turkeys available during the week while supplies last.