MISSOULA — A Missoula County District Court judge has temporarily blocked a Montana law that defines sex as binary, finding it likely violates the state constitution's protections for privacy and equal protection.

Judge Leslie Halligan issued the preliminary injunction against Senate Bill 437 on Nov. 16, 2026, restraining state officials, their officers, agents, employees, and attorneys from enforcing the law while the case proceeds to final adjudication.

The ruling marks another legal challenge to Montana's efforts to define sex and gender in state law. SB 437 follows Senate Bill 458, a similar 2023 law that also remains under a court injunction.

What SB 437 does

Senate Bill 437, signed into law in 2025, defines "sex" as binary by reference to gamete production and defines "female" and "male" by reference to reproductive anatomy. The law further provides that "gender" means sex, and that gender may not be understood as a synonym or substitute for gender identity, gender expression, experienced gender, or gender role.

SB 437 directs that its definitions apply throughout the Montana Code, including statutes governing public records, marriage certificates, driver's licenses, parentage, public accommodations, employment, health care, and anti-discrimination protections.

During a legislative hearing, the bill’s sponsor described the core definitions as “the same as SB 458,” noting that “the mechanics of this bill will remain the same” - language the court cited in its analysis.

Two different experiences

At the center of the constitutional challenge is how SB 437 creates two groups of Montanans - cisgender and non-cisgender.

Cisgender individuals are people whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned to them at birth; non-cisgender individuals are people whose gender identity does not align with their sex assigned at birth.

For cisgender Montanans, SB 437 creates no conflict. Those individuals may generally obtain and use state recognition without any tension between their identity and their legal designation.

For transgender, non-binary, and Two Spirit Montanans, the experience is fundamentally different.

The legal mismatch may result in non-cisgender Montanans revealing private information in common situations - presenting a state-issued ID, applying for a marriage license, or accessing a government service.

Anti-discrimination protections

The reach of SB 437 also shapes who is protected from discrimination under Montana law.

The law amends the Montana Human Rights Act's operative definitions — the state's primary anti-discrimination statute.

Under SB 437, the MHRA's protections against sex discrimination apply to "sex" as defined by reproductive anatomy and expressly exclude "gender identity" from that definition.

The practical result is that cisgender Montanans receive the full protection of the MHRA, while the non-cisgender people do not — not due to any relevant factual distinction, but because of their gender identity.

The constitutional right to privacy and equal protection

The plaintiffs — Susan Edwards, Kael Fry, Anna Tellez, Eden Atwood, Shannon Aloia, and the Montana Two Spirit Society — contend they are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims that SB 437 violates their rights to privacy and equal protection under the Montana Constitution.

The Montana Constitution provides that the right of individual privacy "is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest" — a standard that affords broader protection than the federal Constitution. The right to privacy protects personal autonomy in matters involving one's body, identity, and self-definition.

The privacy injury, Halligan found, arises not because the law directly compels plaintiffs to submit medical records, but because the state's classification may expose private information that would otherwise remain private.

On equal protection, the Montana Constitution prohibits discrimination in the exercise of civil or political rights on account of sex or culture — a protection the court noted affords greater protection than the federal equal protection clause.

The Kalarchik foundation

Halligan's ruling leans heavily on a 2026 Montana Supreme Court decision — Kalarchik v. State — that established critical legal precedent for this case.

In Kalarchik, the Montana Supreme Court held that discrimination against a transgender person is discrimination on the basis of sex, because it necessarily requires the state to consider the person's sex assigned at birth and their gender identity.

The court further held that transgender persons are a suspect class under the Montana Constitution, triggering strict scrutiny.

The state's arguments — and why the court rejected them

The State of Montana argued SB 437 is a distinct law entitled to a presumption of constitutionality.

Furthermore, the state argued that the law establishes neutral, objective, and uniform definitions.

It argued that the law does not regulate private conduct or compel disclosure and serves legitimate interests in statutory clarity, vital records, athletics, corrections, parentage, public health, and insurance.

Halligan acknowledged those interests — but found that they were not enough under strict scrutiny.

On athletics, the State argued SB 437 preserves sex-separated competition and advances the state's interest in protecting opportunities for female athletes. Halligan recognized that athletic competition may present distinct questions of fairness and safety — but found SB 437 does not operate only in athletics, meaning that interest is not narrowly tailored.

On corrections, the State asserted that sex-based classifications support inmate safety, risk management, housing decisions, and facility administration. The court found those substantial interests do not establish that SB 437's statewide definitions are required in all legal settings, and that Defendants have not shown why correctional officials cannot apply safety-based and individualized classifications without imposing a categorical legal definition across Montana law.

On parentage, the court found the State had not shown that SB 437's broader sex and gender definitions are necessary to establish parentage, enforce child-support obligations, or protect children's interests — existing parentage law may identify biological relationships through evidence and adjudicative processes.

On vital records, the State argued SB 437 standardizes data for public health and insurance purposes. However, Kalarchik establishes that those interests do not alone justify denying transgender persons identity documents that accurately reflect their gender identity when less restrictive means remain available.

Taken together, the court concluded, the State's asserted applications identify legitimate interests that may support carefully drawn, context-specific laws — but do not establish that SB 437's comprehensive, cross-code definitions are narrowly tailored to serve them.

What's next

The preliminary injunction does not declare SB 437 unconstitutional.

The court concluded only that plaintiffs are likely to establish that SB 437's categorical, cross-code definitions and exclusion of gender identity violate the Montana Constitution.

However, the injunction does not require schools to adopt any particular athletic participation policy, nor preclude correctional officials from making individualized housing and safety determinations. Similarly, it does not prevent courts from determining biological parentage when it is relevant to a support or parentage proceeding, preserving original vital records, or enforcing criminal statutes according to their terms.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."