Missoula police discipline officer after use-of-force video circulates on TikTok

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department has disciplined an officer following an internal investigation into a use-of-force incident that was later captured in a video circulating on TikTok.

According to a press release from the Missoula Police Department, the department reviewed the incident several months ago through its standard use-of-force review process. No complaint has been filed against the officer involved. Following that initial review, Police Chief Michael Colyer directed an internal investigation, which identified violations of departmental policy.

The officer was disciplined in accordance with the Missoula Police Department Accountability Matrix and the current Missoula Police Officers Association Collective Bargaining Agreement. As part of the disciplinary process, the officer reviewed the relevant policy, and the department amended it to provide more clarity and guidance going forward.

The department said its review, investigation, and disciplinary response all occurred before the video began circulating on social media.

According to the department, the officer involved was familiar with the suspect through prior contacts and had verified she was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver's license. The department said that context was considered as part of the circumstances surrounding the contact, but did not change its findings regarding compliance with departmental policy.

The Missoula Police Department said use-of-force incidents occur in fewer than 1% of its interactions with the public, and confirmed policy violations are exceptionally rare. The department reviews every reportable use-of-force incident to determine whether an officer's actions were lawful, reasonable, and consistent with departmental policy and training.

"The Missoula Police Department remains committed to accountability, professional conduct, transparency, and maintaining the trust of the community it serves," the department said.

