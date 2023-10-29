Missoula Public Library hosts Halloween event

MISSOULA — Just before Halloween the Missoula Public Library Hosts the All Under One Roof Celebration which is a Halloween themed event that utilizes the different sections of the Missoula Public Library.

For three years the library and its partners have come together the sunday before Halloween and given families the opportunity to trick or treat and engage in fun activities throughout the library.

The event started as a way for the library to show that anyone is welcome especially families.

Pam Carlton from the Missoula Public Library explained the library’s reason for holding this event.

“We Also pride ourselves in having a lot of activities for children and being a safe place for them to come with their parents or other adults in their lives, and for halloween that means having a safe place to come and trick or treat and just enjoy some of the Halloween activities.”

Among the partners with the library who participated in the celebration was the Families First Learning Lab who helps families get the support they need and teach kids developmental skills.

Families First handed out candy while they simultaneously educated the kids.

Hannah Zuraff the executive of Families First said this event provides a great experience for families.

“This event is just really core to our mission so being able to provide that safe and healthy space for kids to come play and do trick or treating, and also their parents to maybe get a little bit of a break can be super helpful for the whole family, so that’s kind of why we’re here today and we’re super excited to be able to offer that for missoula families.”

The next under one roof event at the Library will take place New Years Eve.