Missoula Ranch Club hosts cyclocross race on golf course

MISSOULA — The Missoula Ranch Club hosted a cyclocross race where the bicyclists had to go through the many obstacles that a golf course has to offer from the tough hills to the sandtraps and just about everything but the water.

Shaun Radley the event’s organizer explained why the terrain of the golf course is difficult for the riders.

“Out here since it’s all grass it’s harder physically, it’s not harder technically it’s harder to pedal the grass sucks your energy the rolling resistance is less so you really have to be the top of your fitness to ride a course like this.”

The event started with a race that included kids of all ages and some of their parents powering through the challenges the course had to offer.

With cyclocross becoming a fast-growing sport in Missoula the kids who are involved in the sport have gotten closer through friendly competition. One of the youth riders Jack Peddy reflected on that competition.

“I’ve made a lot of friends through this and just biking in general but like, a lot of the guys here have been really like fun to race with and like there’s a competitive feel to it but we still have fun and just race our own race.”

Missoula will host the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships from November 5-6.