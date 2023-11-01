Missoula resident makes haunted house outside of their garage

MISSOULA — Two of Halloween’s best traditions are of course trick or treating and spooky decorations and this neighborhood in Missoula may have some of the best decorations in the city.

Residents of Fleet Street in Missoula take decorating to another level as they utilize both store-bought and homemade decorations to attract trick-or-treaters.

The crown jewel of this neighborhood is the haunted house built outside of the garage by Justin Sampson and his family.

“We started by just doing it in the garage and the kids loved it, all the kids loved it around the neighborhood so I decided to make it just a little bigger and it just kept growing every year, and now it’s getting a little out of control, I think, but the kids love it so I can’t stop.”

Sampson's friends and family dress up and volunteer their time to make the haunted house authentic.

The neighborhood’s Halloween spirit makes putting up the haunted house every year worth it for Sampson and his family.

“Just seeing all of the kids that love it you know we get so many people to go through it multiple times and a lot of the parents thank me so it just feels really good.”