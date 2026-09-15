MISSOULA — This Saturday (Sept. 19, 2026), a Missoula man will run up and down Mount Jumbo as many times as possible in 8 hours.

Jack Hanson is not doing it to break any sort of record.

The Soft Landing volunteer and Missoula Ski Education Foundation (MSEF) coach is raising money to help a Congolese refugee to keep skiing.

Missoulian running Mount Jumbo laps to raise money for refugee's ski education

Merci is a sophomore in high school.

Through a Soft Landing and MSEF program, he tried skiing for the first time last winter, and something clicked.

Hanson was inspired by Merci and made it his mission to raise enough money to get Merci all the resources needed to keep skiing.

MTN NEWS To help out with the fundraiser, people can pledge money for each lap Hanson runs of Mount Jumbo on September 19, 2026.

To help out with the fundraiser, people can pledge money for each lap Hanson runs of Mount Jumbo on September 19, 2026.

Flat donations are also accepted, as well as joining in on the running.

To learn more or donate, click here.